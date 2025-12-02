Shirley Dowling

​​Our beloved, vibrant and resilient Shirley Rose Dowling passed away in her home at the age of 91 on Thursday, November 20, 2025. She was surrounded by the constant presence of her loving family and honored through the compassionate care provided by the Bitterroot Health Hospice team.

Shirley was born in Hamilton on January 18, 1934 to Rhoda Marie Ward and Sidney O. Evans. She was proud to be a descendent of pioneer settlers in southwestern Montana. Shirley was raised in Hamilton, where she developed a deep love and talent for painting the natural beauty of the Bitterroot Valley. At the age of five, she met Donald B. Dowling in Hamilton’s kindergarten class. They loved telling the story of how they first began holding hands under the school table. Donald and Shirley were married soon after they graduated from Hamilton High School in 1952. Together, they attended the University of Montana where Shirley studied business while honing her skills as a performer in a Missoula based Ragtime piano band. Don and Shirley spent their newlywed summers living and working in the Selway Wilderness at the remote Moose Creek Ranger Station. They enjoyed life in a mountain cabin, perfected the art of cooking on a woodstove and later raised their family to appreciate nature. Her favorite wilderness mule, “Cookie”, was a standout among many pets who loved Shirley. With a wry smile, she recalled how Cookie taught her to appreciate the attributes of being strong for the greater good and selectively stubborn when necessary.

For decades, she enjoyed developing and teaching community art classes in the “Craft Cabin” business she founded in Hamilton. She also spent a lifetime encouraging her family and dear friends to cultivate their own creativity and to appreciate the finest art of “togetherness”. She was elegant, brave and her laughter filled any room. She was a strong leader, wise woman and never feared sharing her opinion, especially if she felt a moral compass was awry. She described herself as a “people person” who enjoyed both the storytelling spotlight and the standing ovations for her role as the villainess in local community theatre productions.

Her dedication and caring for family and friends were extraordinary. Shirley enjoyed encouraging and mentoring others as they pursued their personal and professional goals. She was owner of the Rand and Land Real Estate company for several years and served as past president of the Hamilton Chamber of Commerce. She was a charter member of the philanthropic P.E.O. Chapter of Hamilton and remained committed to advancing the education of women for over 60 years.

Shirley loved gathering and celebrating with family and friends throughout her life. She gifted us with treasured paintings and wonderful memories of celebrations in the family home, barbecue bashes in the backyard, elaborate picnics and holidays at the East Fork Dowling Gulch Cabin. In her final days of life, she asked family to take her for a ride… and to have a picnic together. We hope you will join family in honoring her memory by planning and enjoying a delicious picnic in a favorite scenic location. Don’t forget the cookies!

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Donald and her granddaughter, Jessica. Shirley is survived by two sons, Gregory (Kimberly) of Corvallis, Donald (Jeanne) of Spokane, WA; two daughters, Karlene Holt (Allen) of Hamilton and Dr. Nanette Dowling (Wanda) of Syracuse, NY; Brother, Bob Evans and Wife Sharon; Grandchildren, Dan Shook, Dr. KariLynn Dowling, Brad Dowling, Katie Dowling; great grandson Sean Shook and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bitter Root Health Foundation Hospice Services, the Bitter Root Land Trust or the Bitter Root Humane Association. Condolences may be left for the family at www.dalyleachchapel.com.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, December 5, 2025, at the Daly-Leach Chapel in Hamilton.