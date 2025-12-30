Stevensville – Sally Carolyn Hart, a woman beloved by many, passed away peacefully at her home on December 9, 2025. Sally’s life exemplified love for God, love for family and friends, love of country, a zest for life and for adventure. She maintained a childlike wonder of the world and remained full of His joy even to the end. With these attributes Sally lived and loved her way through life, enriching the lives of those fortunate to know her.

Sally was born to Percy and Mamie Brittain in 1939 in Los Angeles, California and grew up during the glamorous, treacherous years surrounding WW2. Her family kept a cabin cruiser at King Harbor and she and her father and brothers, Hal and Duke regularly waterskied and fished their way to Catalina Island. Always beautiful and always a patriot, at 17 years of age Sally was crowned Queen of Manual Arts Highschool ROTC battalion.

Sally studied at Northern Arizona University and completed her Cytotechnology degree at UCLA of which she was very proud. She worked in that field for years, assessing tissue samples for cancer cells. At college Sally met and later married Bill Hart. They had two daughters, Melanie and Kathleen, whom she courageously raised and into whom she poured her life. Later, with the housing boom in Southern California, she left medicine and worked in real estate. Afterwards, she worked for Hughes Aircraft before moving to Stevensville, Montana in 1994.

A fun-loving lady prone to adventure and to the wonder of God’s creation, Sally thrived in Montana. Sally was always up for a road trip anywhere or for a game night, to float the river or even to cross-country ski. She often hiked the Bitterroots with her friends and even once packed into the Bob Marshall Wilderness. But her favorite way of exploring was atop her trusted gelding and partner, “Tuffy.” They enjoyed thousands of miles on the trail and eventually raced 25-mile endurance rides together.

Yet Sally’s worth wasn’t in her adventures or her vocations. Her legacy is far more than those. God Himself forged her legacy. Through many hard trials God carried her as she trusted in Him. And along the way she grew in love, loyalty, faith, forgiveness, compassion and care. Sally’s heart to serve others, her fun, feisty wit and her surprisingly deep, quiet strength will long be felt, remembered and echoed by her two daughters, five grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren and many family, friends and loved ones for generations to come.

Sally is preceded by her parents Percy and Mamie, her brother Duke, her granddaughter Ariel and her great grandson Clark.

She is survived by her loving family including her daughters Melanie and Kathleen, son-in-law Scott, her grandchildren and spouses, Chancellor, Valerie, Cameron, Genavive, Gabriella, Athena, Trent and Bethany, her 11 great grandchildren, Acadia, Tyson, Gabe, Laz, Nash, Benny, Rocco, Lulu, Brody, Macy and Callie, and her brother Hal. Sally’s memory will also be cherished by many, many loving friends.

Ride on in the presence of Jesus, sweet Sally! Run, dance, sing with the angels! And we will join you soon!

Sally’s memorial will be held on January 17th, 2026 at 11:00 a.m. at Jesus Community Church in Stevensville, Montana. A luncheon will be served afterwards, followed by a short graveside service at Riverview Cemetery in Stevensville. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.