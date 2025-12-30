Rescheduled Subdivision Hearings

Legal Notice

Please Note:

*** The December 17, 2025 Planning Board Meeting to review this subdivision was Cancelled due to hazardous weather. This letter serves as notice for the rescheduled Planning Board Public Meeting New Date: January 7, 2025 at 7:00pm (originally scheduled for December 17, 2025) and Board of County Commissioners Public Hearing New Date: January 20, 2026 at 1:00pm (originally scheduled for January 12, 2026). All agency and public comments received to date will be forwarded to the Planning Board and Board of County Commissioners.

Ravalli County has received an application for a 29-lot major subdivision, located approximately 5 miles northeast for Stevensville, MT off Three Mile Creek Road. The property address is 629 Three Mile Creek Road, Stevensville. The subdivision property is located within the Lone Rock K-8 School District, Stevensville High School District and Three Mile Rural Fire District. The proposed lots will be served by private wells and septic systems. Irrigation water will be supplied by the Bitter Root Irrigation District. The applicant has proposed both a private park and cash-in-lieu to meet state required parkland dedication. The applicant is Nelnik LLC who is represented by RAM Engineering. A complete copy of the application packet is available for viewing at the Ravalli County Planning Department. A copy of the Preliminary Plat is posted on our Website at https://ravalli.us/178/Subdivisions-Exemptions and is enclosed with this letter. Written comments are encouraged to be submitted to the Planning Department prior to the below Planning Board Meeting and Board of County Commissioners (BCC) Hearing.

The Planning Board Public Meeting to review the proposal is on January 7, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The Board of County Commissioners (BCC) will conduct a site visit on January 12, 2026 at 1:30 pm at the project site. The site visit is an opportunity for the BCC to view the site and is for informational purposes. The BCC will also hold a Public Hearing to review the proposal on January 20, 2026 at 1:00 p.m. in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room (Third Floor) at the County Administrative Center (215 S. Fourth Street, Hamilton, MT 59840). The public may comment verbally, or in writing, at the meeting/hearing. Comments and information submitted at the public meeting/hearing will be considered in the decision on the subdivision.

***This legal ad will run two times December 31, 2025 and January 7, 2026. Certain dates in the January 7, 2026 posting may have passed.

