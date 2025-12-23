Bitterroot Star

Bitterroot Valley's best source for local news!

Notice to Creditors – Smith

by Leave a Comment

Kyle J. Workman  

State Bar No. 65442127  

Workman Law, PLLC  

P.O. Box 1167  

Hamilton, MT 59840  

T: (406) 802-2198  

kyle@workmanlawmt.com  

courts@workrnanlawmt.com  

Attorney for Personal Representative  

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY  

In the Matter of the Estate of DEWAYNE LEE SMITH, Deceased.  

Probate No. DP 41-25-146-IT 

Dept. No. 2  

NOTICE TO CREDITORS  

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed as Personal  Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are  required to present their claims within four ( 4) months after the date of the first publication of  this notice or said claims will be forever barred.  

Claims must either be mailed to SUSAN S. WETZSTEON, the Personal Representative, in care of WORKMAN LAW, PLLC, 601 S. First Street, P.O. Box 1167, Hamilton, Montana  59840, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.  

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the  foregoing is true and correct.  

DATED this 19th day of December, 2025.  

/s/ Susan S. Wetzsteon

WORKMAN LAW, PLLC  

By: Kyle J. Workman, Attorney for Personal Representative  

BS 12-24, 12-31-25, 1-7-26.

MNAXLP

Share this:

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *