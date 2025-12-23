Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – Riedmiller

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KELLY SHANNON RIEDMILLER, Deceased. 

Probate No.: DP-2025-123 

Dept. No.: 2 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that James Vincent and Patricia Vincent have been appointed  as co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the  said decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first  publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.  

Claims must either be mailed to James Vincent and Patricia Vincent, the co-Personal  Representatives, return receipt requested, at c/o Montana Legacy Law, PLLC, 178 South 2nd St.,  Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court. 

