Notice to Creditors – Riedmiller

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF KELLY SHANNON RIEDMILLER, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-2025-123

Dept. No.: 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that James Vincent and Patricia Vincent have been appointed as co-Personal Representatives of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to James Vincent and Patricia Vincent, the co-Personal Representatives, return receipt requested, at c/o Montana Legacy Law, PLLC, 178 South 2nd St., Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

