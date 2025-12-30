McNulty’s Chiropractic changing hands

by John Dowd

After more than 30 years, McNulty’s Mid-Valley Chiropractic will be changing hands. Bill McNulty opened his business in 1993, and since then has treated hundreds of clients in the Bitterroot Valley.

McNulty spoke on how the journey has been and how he has treated so many patients, even generations of patients. He said he treated one lady when she was pregnant, now the child is 31 years old and with her own child.

McNulty was raised here in the valley, and loves what he does. However, after a shoulder replacement over a year ago, McNulty said, “I just can’t do it. I don’t wanna take a chance and get hurt again.”

McNulty has mixed feelings on leaving. He said he always thought he’d go back, even after the surgery. However, it has not been good for his health. Looking back at his practice, McNulty said, “It’s been very good to me.” He has really loved what he has done, and added that it has been “a life changer for me.”

The social life part of it has kept him in the community and has brought him much joy. Being a part of the community in such a way has only been furthered by his activity in community events. He has been so involved that pulling back has felt like a crime, he said. McNulty admits that it is a daily conversation with patients sad to see him go.

McNulty plans to stay involved with the community and to continue participating in fundraisers, auctions, events and more. He also wants to leave the business in good hands. He has been through a long vetting process, meeting and working with several chiropractors. McNulty said he wanted to sell the practice to someone who would treat his patients the way he did, to “treat patients like people,” and who is not just there for the pay check.

“I want people taken care of, I love my patients. They are my family,” said McNulty, and he believes he has found the one. Dave Hardin, a Chiropractor who has been working in Missoula for a while, has already also worked with patients at McNulty’s for about a year. Hardin will be buying the practice, and McNulty said he has a lot of experience.

McNulty also wanted to make sure his secretary Mel Brown was staying, which was part of the deal.

Hardin spoke on the changeover, and said from now on he will be strictly in Stevensville, and will no longer be treating patients in Missoula. He will also be dropping the McNulty name from the business, so it will now be called, “Mid-Valley Chiropractic.” However, the new sign, and new logo, will be keeping a shamrock as, “kind of a nod to Bill,” said Hardin.

He has already started seeing patients as of mid-December as the new owner. Speaking of McNulty, Hardin said, “He and I treat patients the same,” and it is “about building relationships.” He believes the transition should be easy for patients, and should give peace of mind to McNulty that the business will stay in good hands.

Hardin said, “Dr. Bill McNulty has built something really special here over the years, and I’m grateful for the trust he’s placed in me to continue caring for this community. My goal is to honor the foundation he created and continue providing the kind of thoughtful, personal care this practice has always been known for. I want patients to feel confident that the care they’re used to isn’t going away — it’s continuing.”

Bill McNulty and Dave Hardin in the Mid-Valley Chiropractic office. Photo courtesy Bill McNulty.



Hardin brings with him a lot of experience. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and hails from Texas. He has also been in the area since 2009 and has been seeing patients as a chiropractor for 18 years.

According to McNulty, “I’m not sure if he’ll have a dog in there like we always did,” but he has seen that Hardin takes his patients’ care seriously. However, McNulty added that he will stick around and mentor for a while, just to make sure his patients are getting what they need and want. McNulty added that he will be in the office a lot. “I’m not giving up my license,” just in case.

Hardin plans to be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The business will stay in the same location, 3946 Highway 93 N, Stevensville, and the phone number is still (406) 777-5630.