Letter of thanks to George Washington

by Tony Hudson, President, Save the American West, Stevensville

December 14 marked the anniversary of the death of General Washington, and it seems fitting to offer something rarely given to leaders once they are gone, not just praise for victory, but gratitude for restraint. I can truthfully say I am constantly humbled as I search through history to understand the meaning and context of the same. I could not imagine the burden of consequence and loneliness endured not only by General Washington, but by other great men who helped shape this infant nation based on their own understanding of history and the word of God. Interestingly enough, one of George Washington‘s last official acts while on his death bed was to ask for his will, so that he could make sure upon his death Mount Vernon slaves were free, setting the stage for another great man in American history, Abraham Lincoln.

“Nearly all men can stand adversity, but if you want to test a man’s character, give him power.”

These great men understood what so many before and after did not, that the greatest danger to liberty is not a wicked man, but the righteous man who believes himself indispensable. Washington understood power, that he was but a mere mortal. In stepping away from power and his own glory, he taught a young nation that character matters more than charisma, humility more than arrogance. Men who knew that truth and integrity when applied to the Constitution was a recipe for a nation of free people with an opportunity for prosperity that could exist in perpetuity.

“The unity of government which constitutes you one people… is also now dear to you.” George Washington, Farewell Address

You have shown us that humility is not the absence of strength, but the discipline that keeps strength from becoming tyranny. For that lesson, and for the quiet courage it required, we remain in your debt. A debt that can only be repaid by honoring the spirit in which this great nation was founded.

May you forever rest in peace.