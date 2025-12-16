James ‘Jim’ Scothorn

Stevensville – James Douglas “Jim” Scothorn, 65, passed away on December 7, 2025, in Missoula, Montana, at Community Hospital with his daughter and son by his side. Born on October 17, 1960, in Modesto, California, Jim lived a life defined by hard work, laughter, deep love for his family, and a profound connection to the outdoors.

From a young age, Jim found his calling as a flooring installer. He began working alongside his father as soon as he was old enough to lend a hand and never looked back. Over the years, he built a career rooted in craftsmanship and integrity. Jim took immense pride in every job he completed and valued the relationships he formed with clients and colleagues alike. His dedication to his trade was matched only by his tireless work ethic, he was known for going above and beyond to ensure every detail was just right.

Jim’s life was rich with passions that reflected his adventurous spirit and love for nature. He had a deep affection for horses and spent countless hours horseback riding through the rugged beauty of Montana. Hunting trips into the Bob Marshall Wilderness were among his favorite pastimes, combining his love of the outdoors with cherished moments of solitude. One of his most treasured traditions was the annual Father’s Day gopher hunting trip to the Big Hole, a time filled with laughter and family bonding.

Boating and fishing were also central to Jim’s life. Whether casting a line on a warm summer day or ice fishing in the depths of winter, he found peace on the water. Camping trips with family brought him great joy, offering opportunities to share stories around the fire and create memories under the stars.

Jim had a special place in his heart for NASCAR and loved watching races with his kids as they grew up. These moments became treasured memories filled with excitement and bonding over shared passions.

A self-taught mechanic with an innate curiosity and talent for fixing things, Jim began taking vehicles apart as a teenager just to learn how they worked. That hands-on learning blossomed into a lifelong skill that he generously shared with others. He owned his own logging truck for a time, a testament to both his mechanical prowess and adventurous nature. Friends and family knew they could always count on him for help with their vehicles or any project that required a skilled hand.

He was the kind of father who always showed up, dependable, wise, loving, and whose presence brought comfort and strength. He was always just a phone call or drive away, ready to offer advice, lend a hand, or simply listen. His children remember him not only as their dad but as their rock: someone who could fix anything, answer any question, or simply be there when it mattered most. He’ll be remembered as an incredible father who never hesitated to put their needs above his own. His wit, wisdom, and unwavering support will be deeply missed.

Jim is survived by his daughter Victoria (Drue) McCawley; his son Trever Scothorn; his beloved granddaughter Tayleigh McCawley; his sisters Barbara Wendlandt and Debra (Gene) Buckley; and his brother Dave (Cindy) Scothorn.

He was preceded in death by his parents Richard and Anita Scothorn, and his step-son Wroudy Stephens.

Jim’s legacy lives on in the hearts of those who knew him, through every laugh shared, every lesson taught under the hood of a car, every trail ridden on horseback, and every quiet moment spent together beneath Montana skies. May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and continue to inspire acts of compassion for years to come.

A Memorial Service will be held on December 20, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Sunnyside Cemetery, 3 Mile Creek Rd, Stevensville, MT 59870. After the graveside service at Sunnyside Cemetery, we invite you to join us for a memorial gathering at Lone Rock Church (1142 3 Mile Creek Rd, Stevensville, MT 59870) as we come together to honor and celebrate Jim’s life. Your presence would mean a great deal to the family. We will be sharing a potluck-style of light bites. If you’d like to bring a small finger food to share, it would be appreciated but is not required. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.