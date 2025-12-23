Hearings – County Jail Rates, Health Plan Review Fees

Public Hearing-Ravalli County

Fee Increases

FOR: RAVALLI COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND RAVALLI COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL HEALTH

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, January 07, 2026 at 1:30 PM in the Ravalli County Administrative Center at 215 S.4th Street, Third Floor Commissioners Conference Room, Hamilton, MT. The purpose for this public hearing is to take public comment and make a decision by Resolution to amend the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office Incarceration Daily Rates and Ravalli County Environmental Health Plan Review fees.

If you would like more information contact the Commissioner’s Office at 375-6500. If you are unable to attend and would like to make comment you can do so by contacting the Commissioners at the above phone number or by email at commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

Commissioners’ Administrative Assistant

BS 12-24, 12-31-25.

