Hearing – Ravalli County Budget Amendments

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BUDGET AMENDMENTS FY 2025 RAVALLI COUNTY

The BOARD OF RAVALLI COUNTY COMMISSIONERS will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, December 30, 2025 at 1:00 PM in the Commissioners Conference Room at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana (3rd floor Administrative Center). The purpose of this public hearing is to take public comment, review and approve Budget Amendments for Fiscal Year 2025 by Resolutions.

If you would like further information on these amendments, please contact the Commissioner’s Office at the above address, by phone 406-375-6500 or by email: commissioners@rc.mt.gov

