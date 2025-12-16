Hearing – Dissolution of College District

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Ravalli County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, December 31, 2025 at 10:00 AM in the Commissioners Conference room (3rd floor) at the Ravalli County Administrative Center located at 215 S. 4th Street, Hamilton, Montana. The purpose of this public hearing is to consider a Resolution of Intention to dissolve a Special District, Bitterroot College, in accord with § 7-11-1029, MCA, as requested by the Bitterroot College District Board of Trustees. A second public hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 21, 2026 at 10:00 AM to consider adopting a Resolution of Dissolution of a Special District, Bitterroot College. The 20-day public protest period will be open, beginning Wednesday, December 31, 2025 through Tuesday, January 20, 2026 at 5:00 PM, per MCA 7-2-4313.

If you have any questions, or would like to make a public comment due to your inability to attend this meeting, please contact the Commissioners through either of the following : 215 S. 4th Street, Suite A, Hamilton, Montana 59840 or by phone 406-375-6500 or by email: commissioners@rc.mt.gov

Chris Taggart

BCC AA

BS 12-17, 12-24-25.

MNAXLP