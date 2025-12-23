Gardner-Wavrant attains Eagle Scout rank

Thanks to the generosity of several local hardware stores, Liam Gardner-Wavrant, from Scout Troop 1115 in Florence, completed his Eagle Scout project at the IOFF building on Main Street, Stevensville.

Built in 1910, the building—which for a time previously held the Stevensville Town Hall, the library, and the Stevensville Museum—is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and has been a significant part of the Stevensville community over the years.

The walls and ceilings of this 115-year-old building are made of plaster, which has been deteriorating. For his Eagle project, Liam planned, organized, and led his volunteers in repairing the multiple holes in the walls and ceilings to restore the historical character of this iconic structure and eliminate the safety hazards posed by falling plaster.

Liam Gardner-Wavrant, Eagle Scout.

Additionally, Liam had a chair rail installed in the lobby of the second floor to prevent further damage to the walls. He also built custom cubbies for local youth to store their belongings while attending classes in the building.

Liam began scouting at the age of 5 and has remained an active member ever since, joining the Order of the Arrow at 12 years old. He has now reached a major milestone in his scouting journey with the successful completion of his Eagle project.

Liam’s dedication to preserving the history of Stevensville and supporting the local community is a testament to his hard work and commitment to Scouting. His Eagle project not only ensures the continued preservation of the IOFF building but also provides a lasting benefit to the youth and residents of the area. Liam’s accomplishment reflects the values of leadership, service, and responsibility that define the Eagle Scout rank.