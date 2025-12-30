Floodplain Permit Application – Williams

OG-25-12-519

Legal Notice

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application FA-25-21 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Bob Williams. The project is replacing a manufactured home on his property and installing a new septic tank. The project site is located at 4931 Osprey Lane, Florence. The owner was unaware of floodplain permitting requirements when they started the project. The lowest floor of the manufactured home was set at the appropriate design elevation as surveyed by a licensed surveyor. The owner is working with Ravalli County to bring the project into compliance with the Ravalli County Floodplain Regulations including anchoring and flood venting requirements. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by January 15, 2026 (Reference Application #FA-25-21).

BS 12-31-25.

MNAXLP