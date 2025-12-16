Environmental Quality Council requests funding for rare earth, critical mineral extraction

by Michael Howell

In consultation with the Montana Mining Association (MMA), the Montana Environmental Quality Council (EQC) recently sent a letter to U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth asking for funding to go toward projects in the state aimed at extracting rare earth and critical minerals from some legacy mining sites and some already permitted mining sites.

The letter specifically asks Hegseth to authorize and appropriate funding to the Army’s Research, Development, Test and Evaluation account to include the Rare Earth and Critical Minerals Extraction Demonstration project of the Montana Mining Association.

“By funding this project, Congress can stimulate economic growth, create new jobs, and enhance national security,” states Rep. Paul Fielder, presiding officer of the Montana EQC. “The project also aligns with the Department of War’s Golden Dome initiative and broader efforts to promote domestic resource development and strengthen America’s position in the global marketplace. The United States’ overreliance on foreign sources of critical minerals currently poses economic and national security risks.” He goes on to note that uncommitted funds for other shovel-ready, critical minerals projects remain unspent from the previous budget year.

Representatives from the Montana Sierra Club, Montana Environmental Information Center and Bitterroot River Protection Association expressed support for the request but also expressed concerns about any of the funding going towards a recent effort to do exploratory mining in the headwaters of the Bitterroot River.

MMA director Matt Vincent told the council, “The sites that we select are based on legacy sites and operating permit sites, where they have conducted initial sampling that has identified what the critical elements are and that there are appreciable amounts, that would lend themselves to being priority target sites.”

After some discussion among council members and at the suggestion of Rep. Josh Seckenger, D-Bozeman, it was agreed to amend the request and add a sentence stating specifically what projects were included in the request.

This sentence was added to the letter, stating “The projects, which include the Anaconda, Antonioli, Berkeley Pit, Black Butte Copper, and Sibanye Stillwater sites, is a first phase. Future phases could include other legacy sites.”

The Council voted 14-1 to approve the letter of request.