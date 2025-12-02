Doyle to retire from Stevi Civic Club board

by Sean Doyle, President, Stevensville Civic Club

It feels weird that this is my last event as President of the Stevensville Civic Club, and as a board member. I have been on the board for more than five years. One and a half as Vice President (VP), and then three and a half as President. From working on the Trout Spout Splash Pad project, to Creamery Picnic and our other annual events (and the new things we have tried), I have loved it. Seeing our community enjoy these events is a great feeling. I would continue to do it if I could, and as long as the community would have me. Changes in my day job have gotten busier, and with my kids getting older, there are some things we want to do before they leave home.

I have been lucky to be part of our current board for the last few years. They are some great people who love this community and serving it. Our events have grown, we have been able to help groups in our community and I look forward to what the next board brings. Our family is not going anywhere. We will still be around, and we will still help and volunteer, just not quite as much as we have in the past.

Being on the board is an elected position. I was honored when I got nominated, and even more so when I was elected in the last five board elections. But it is time for me to step down. I have seen the names of those interested in joining the board, and potentially being the next president; the Club will be in good hands.

Speaking on the Parade of Lights and Country Christmas events, Sean Doyle included some additional information:

The lights flip on at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 5, signifying the start of the parade. There is no registration for the parade. Interested parties can just show up at Lewis and Clark Park at 5:30 p.m. After the parade, The Christmas Story, followed by T’was the Night Before Christmas will be read at the stage.

Carriages will run until 9 p.m. or until the crowd dies down. One will go up and down Main Street, from CJ’s Den to Cenex, and the other will run from CJ’s Den to St. Marys and back.

There may be a few businesses holding special evening events to go with the night.