Notice of Dissolution of Friends of Hamilton Library d/b/a Friends of the Bitterroot Public Library

Please be advised that Friends of Hamilton Library d/b/a Friends of the Bitterroot Public Library has authorized its dissolution. In accordance with applicable state statutes, this includes settling all known debts and obligations. All persons or entities having a claim against the assets of Friends of Hamilton Library d/b/a Friends of the Bitterroot Public Library are hereby notified to present their claims in writing with the following details: Claim Amount: The total amount being claimed. Basis of Claim: A description of the transaction or agreement giving rise to the claim. Origination Date: The date the claim originated. Supporting Documentation: Copies of any invoices, contracts, or other documents that support the claim. All claims must be sent to: Friends of BPL c/o BROWDER LAW PLLC, 217 N 3rd St., Ste. J, Hamilton, MT 59840. The deadline for submitting claims is January 11, 2026.

