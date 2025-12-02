Crystal to Crystal shines on Main Street

by Kristin Kruse

Business owner Kimberly Knowles has two mottos. “There’s a crystal for that!” and “I want to get a crystal into every home.”

The doors to her shop Crystal to Crystal at 106 Main Street in Stevensville opened in March of 2025, and as a first time business owner she seems to be enjoying every part of her journey.

“My initial goal was to get a shelf in someone else’s store,” says Knowles, “but things just started happening and falling into place, and I ended up here.”

Prior to opening the store Knowles was a vendor at the Creamery Antique Mall, but within six months had outgrown the space. In addition to plenty of room for her impressively large crystal collection, her new location offers a treatment space for crystal healing sessions and room for multiple vendors to sell their goods.

Crystal to Crystal owner Kimberly Knowles. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



There are a wide array of items for sale: beautiful handmade clothing from Nepal, local artwork and photography, essential oils, charms, jewelry, resin work, and sound healing instruments. However, the real stars of the show are the wide variety of crystals from all over the world, including some that have been struck by lightning and a rare enhydro crystal that contains water due to the way it was formed. Enhydros often form when groundwater rich in silica flows through rock and builds up layers of quartz or agate. This process can trap water inside the crystal’s structure.

Knowles made Stevensville her home seven years ago, and has enjoyed creating a simple life for herself here.

“It has been interesting connecting with the community, a real pleasure,” says Knowles. “I was surprised at how welcoming people have been and I love to teach and inform people who don’t have any knowledge of crystals. I especially love it when kids come in and I have the opportunity to teach them. They are so curious.”

Display of crystals and artwork for sale at Crystal to Crystal in Stevensville. Photo by Kristin Kruse.



Knowles has worked as a crystal practitioner for the past four years, and although she realizes that what she does is not for everyone, she believes strongly in crystal energy, and that it is all a part of everything. With a serious health issue of her own, she has managed her illness energetically, and is a true believer.

In addition to all of her offerings, there is a lapidary artist in the shop every Sunday who will create a custom piece of jewelry for you, whether you bring in your own raw stone or purchase something there. Lapidary art is the practice of cutting, shaping and polishing stones to create jewelry or other decorative objects. Crystal to Crystal also has a loyalty card that shoppers receive if they spend $10.00, and a wheel that can be spun for free items if you spend $30.00. Business hours are Tuesday through Friday from 11:00-5:00, and 12:00-4:00 on Saturday, and 11:00-5:00 on Sunday.

Curious? Knowles encourages people to swing by to say hello and ask questions. She will be offering extended hours on First Friday, December 5.