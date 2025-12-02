Corvallis FFA wins top 4 at nationals

by Kaia Benson for the Bitterroot Star

Corvallis FFA concluded a successful year by sending three teams to the National FFA Convention, which was held in Indianapolis, Indiana from October 29 to November 1. Roughly 73,000 FFA members and guests around the nation attended the convention – about 4,500 of these members actually competed during the convention. Corvallis FFA sent teams in the following three categories: Agricultural Communications, Environmental Natural Resources, and Marketing Plan. These three teams qualified for nationals because they took first place at the Montana FFA Convention.

Corvallis FFA members with their awards at the National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana on October 29 to November 1. Photo courtesy of Neela Hammerstein.



Marketing Plan Team

The highlight of the convention for Corvallis was the result of their Marketing Plan team. The team of Jackson Pliley, Beauden Therrien, and Morgan Bisel took fourth place in the nation. So out of the hundreds of Marketing Plan teams across the nation, and out of the best teams from all 50 states, Corvallis was number four. This was the highest finish by any Montana FFA team this year at nationals.

As part of their Marketing Plan, the Corvallis FFA brought a little Bitterroot to Indiana. They teamed with Aspen Grove Farms of Corvallis to make a marketing plan for a “Very Berry Vinaigrette” which would be made from excess berries from the farm.

“It was such an honor to represent a company and a purpose that meant so much to us and carried us so far,” said Jackson Pliley.

The Corvallis Marketing Plan team of Beauden Therrien (left), Morgan Bisel (center) and Jackson Pliley (right) took fourth place in the nation in the Marketing Plan competition. Photo courtesy of Neela Hammerstein.



At the convention, the Marketing Plan team created a presentation with a full breakdown of all costs and plans to market this new product with an emphasis on cutting down costs and waste. The Marketing Plan team received a gold medal, which is reserved for the final four teams in each category. The Corvallis team received their fourth place plaque on the big stage on live television.

“I am so grateful for everyone who supported us through this project and for all the memories we made along the way,” said Pliley. “This was an experience I will forever cherish.”

Environmental Natural Resources Team

The Environmental Natural Resources (ENR) team of Savanna Johnson, Hasalyn Schairer. Caleb Reynoso, and Autumn Benson placed 17th and got a silver ranking, which is reserved for the top half of competitors.

ENR is a career development event where students compete to demonstrate their knowledge and skill in areas such as soil, water, waste management, and wildlife conservation. The members are evaluated on their ability to perform hands-on tasks such as soil and water testing and using GPS. The students must also take written exams and identification tests for plants and wildlife.

ENR team member Autumn Benson is the first member of Corvallis FFA to compete at the National Convention three years in a row.

“This was my final year competing at the National FFA Convention and it once again was an amazing experience,” said Benson. “I couldn’t have asked for better teammates to compete with in the Environmental Natural Resources CDE and a silver ranking was a fantastic way to wrap up my career. Seeing our newer members finding success as well really made the whole trip special.”

Agriculture Communications Team

Corvallis’s Agriculture Communications team of Samantha Royce, Kaia Benson, Sage Eubanks, and Emma Cooper placed 26th and also received a silver medal. For this event, each member of the team took a 50 question test in 50 minutes, the tests were then scored individually. Following this, the members sat together and listened to an informational press conference with a guest speaker. After the speaker finished, the students could ask further questions about the topic. The team then had to create a feature story, a magazine layout, a social media plan, a broadcast video, and a communications plan. These were scored on their efficiency to convey a strong message to specific demographics.

“It was super fun and so worth going,” said team member Sage Eubanks. “There were so many fun experiences to enjoy and I met tons of new people from all over the country.”

Convention Events

The National Convention is a huge opportunity for FFA members to grow and learn about career pathways available to them. The convention featured an Expo Hall where colleges and universities had information booths and interactive activities. Also, many businesses had interactive workshops and activities designed to teach kids about potential careers and alternative further education. For entertainment, country music star Ella Langley performed and, on Halloween night, there was a professional rodeo.

The Corvallis FFA members are thankful for these opportunities and realize it wouldn’t be possible without the support from their community and alumni.

Corvallis FFA Fundraiser

The annual Corvallis FFA Alumni Fundraiser will be held at the Hamilton Fairgrounds on January 30, 2026. The fundraiser includes live music, catering by Wild Mare, cash bar by Marley’s, and a night of fun. All the money raised will help fund future trips and events for Corvallis FFA. For more information about sponsorship opportunities and general information about the Corvallis FFA program, contact Corvallis’s FFA Advisor, Neela Hammerstein at neelah@csd1.us.