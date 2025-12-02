Call for Bids – Corvallis Lift Station Improvements

INVITATION TO BID

Separate sealed bids for construction of CORVALLIS LIFT STATION IMPROVEMENTS will be received by CORVALLIS COUNTY SEWER electronically through QuestCDN bidding site, www.questcdn.com, until 2:00 PM local time on Friday, December 19, 2025, at which time the Bids received will be publicly opened and read via a Teams meeting.

The project generally consists of, but is not necessarily limited to, the following major items: Construction of new lift station and decommissioning of existing lift station utilizing owner furnished pumps and piping appurtenances.

The Contract Documents consisting of half-size Drawings and Project Manual may be viewed or obtained by either electronic documents on-line. Only firms obtaining documents by these methods will be placed on the Planholders List.

Complete electronic Project Plans, Specifications, and Bid Proposal Packet are available at the Morrison-Maierle website “www.m-m.net”. There is a non-refundable fee of $40.00 to download the documents. Contact QuestCDN at 952-233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in membership registration.

The QuestCDN ebiddoc number for this project is: #9973401

This project will be utilizing vBid. vBid is Quests online bidding service that streamlines the bidding process for owners and solicitors, allowing an effective and efficient way to build and accept bids through a secure online network. The cost per planholder is an additional $22.00.

In addition, the Drawings and Project Manual may also be examined at the following locations:

Corvallis County Sewer District and the offices of the consulting engineer, Morrison-Maierle, Inc., at 1055 Mount Ave, Missoula, MT; Montana Plan Exchanges at Montanabid.com.

There will be a Pre-Bid Conference at the office of Corvallis County Sewer District at 3:00 PM on Wednesday December 10, 2025. Interested CONTRACTORS are encouraged to attend. A tour of the project site and review of Owner furnished materials will be conducted after the meeting.

All laborers and mechanics employed by CONTRACTOR(s) or subcontractors in performance of the construction work shall be paid wages at rates as may be required by the laws of the state of Montana and of Ravalli County in accordance with the schedule of Montana Prevailing Wage Rates established by the Montana Department of Labor and Industry included in the Project Manual.

The CONTRACTOR must ensure that employees and applicants for employment are not discriminated against because of their race, color, religion, sex or national origin.

Each bid or proposal must be accompanied by a Certified Check, Cashier’s Check, or Bid Bond payable to CORVALLIS COUNTY SEWER DISTRICT, in an amount not less than ten percent (10%) of the total amount of the bid. Successful BIDDERS shall furnish an approved Construction Performance Bond and a Construction (Labor and Materials) Payment Bond, each in the amount of one hundred percent (100%) of the contract amount. Insurance as required shall be provided by the successful BIDDER(s) and a certificate(s) of that insurance shall be provided.

A bid may not be withdrawn after the scheduled time for the public opening of the Bids specified above unless it meets requirements and procedures outlined in Article 16.02 of the Instructions to Bidders.

The right is reserved to reject any or all Proposals received, to waive informalities, to postpone the award of the contract for a period of not to exceed sixty (60) days, and to accept the lowest responsive and responsible bid which is in the best interest of the CORVALLIS COUNTY SEWER DISTRICT.

The CONTRACTOR(s) is required to be an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Published at Corvallis Montana this 3 day of December, 2025

/s/ Lyndi Henson

District Clerk

Address: PO Box 134

Corvallis, Montana 59828

BS 12-3, 12-10-25.

MNAXLP