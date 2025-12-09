Bitterroot Health Foundation partners with Evans Ace to benefit local Hospice

The Bitterroot Health Foundation is spreading holiday cheer this season with the support of a long-time community partner, Evans Ace Hardware. Together, they are hosting Christmas-themed photo sessions throughout December to raise funds for Bitterroot Health Hospice, helping ensure compassionate end-of-life care for patients and families across the Bitterroot Valley.

Local photographer Katelynn Rose Photography will offer 5-minute sessions for just $25, which includes 2-4 edited digital images. For each session, $10 will be donated directly to Bitterroot Health Hospice in support of its mission.

Photo sessions will be held at Evans Ace Hardware in Hamilton on the following dates: Saturday, December 13, Saturday, December 20 and Sunday, December 21.

Scan this QR code to reserve a dedicated timeslot for your photo session.

Time: 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. each day but participants are encouraged to reserve a dedicated timeslot via the above QR code.

Families can enjoy free cookies and hot cocoa while they wait, and each participant will receive $5 off their in-store purchase on the day of their photos. Pets are welcome to join in the Christmas photo fun! Payment can be made in-store, or conveniently via Cash App or Venmo.

Evans Ace Hardware, owned by Dave Evans and his family, has a long and heartfelt legacy of supporting the Bitterroot community. Dave Evans, who also serves on the Bitterroot Health Foundation Board, has helped champion countless local initiatives. Over the years, Evans Ace has played an important role in Foundation fundraising efforts, including the Colors of Cancer and many other events that strengthen local healthcare services for families and neighbors throughout the valley.

“Evans Ace Hardware has always stepped up for this community,” said Jerod Smith, Senior Director of the Bitterroot Health Foundation. “Their commitment to Bitterroot Health Hospice and to local families reflects the true spirit of the holidays. We’re grateful for their partnership and excited to offer a fun, festive way for families to capture memories while supporting an important cause.”