Summons in Foreclosure Action – Pritchett

Michael J. Moore / Erica T. deVries

COLLECTION BUREAU SERVICES, INC.

PO Box 7339

Missoula, MT 59807-7339

(406) 721-4454

Attorneys for Plaintiff

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

COLLECTION BUREAU SERVICES, INC.,

Plaintiff,

RICK PRITCHETT, JENNIFER L. PRITCHETT, BITTERROOT COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, CBM COLLECTIONS INC., A/K/A CB1, INC, DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY – INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, RAVALLI COUNTY, a Political Subdivision of the State of Montana and DOES 1-5,

Defendants.

CAUSE No. DV-41-2022-434-FO

DEPT. No. 1

SECOND AMENDED SUMMONS IN A FORECLOSURE ACTION, DOES 1-5

THE STATE OF MONTANA SENDS GREETINGS TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS: Does 1 – 5, being any unknown person who claim or might claim any present or contingent right, title, estate, interest in, lien or encumbrance upon such property or any part thereof, adverse to Plaintiff’s claims sought to be foreclosed herein, including any right of inchoate or accrued dower,

A lawsuit has been filed against you.

Within 21 days after service of this summons on you or (42 days if you are the State of Montana, a state agency, or a state officer or employee), you must serve on the plaintiff an answer to the attached complaint or a motion under Rule 12 of the Montana Rules of Civil Procedure. Do not include the day you were served in your calculation of time. The answer or motion must be served on the plaintiff or plaintiff’s attorney, if plaintiff is represented by an attorney, whose name and address are listed above.

If you fail to respond, judgment by default will be entered against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

You also must file your answer or motion with the court.

This action is brought for the purpose of foreclosing Plaintiff’s judgment lien on real property located in Ravalli County and described as follows:

NW¼NW¼N½W½NW¼ Section 18, Township 5 North, Range 20 West, P.M.M., Ravalli County, Montana

Recording Reference: Book 121 of Deeds, page 59.

EXCEPTING AND RESERVING THEREFROM that portion deeded to the State of Montana in Book 121 of Deeds, page 604.

Also known as Lot 2, Block 1, Cummings Subdivision, Ravalli County, Montana, according to the official plat recorded January 24, 1964, as Instrument No. 160462.

WITNESS my hand and seal of said Court the 4th day of November, 1025.

Paige Trautwein

Clerk of Court

By: Kimberly Provence

Deputy Clerk

A24380/5.

BS 11-19, 11-26, 12-3-25.

BS 11-19, 11-26, 12-3, 12-10-25.

