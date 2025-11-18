Storage Unit Contents Sale

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE. Notice is hereby given, pursuant to MCA 70-6-411, that a public sale of the contents of UltraDynamics Storage, #3, 1971 N 1st Street, Hamilton, will be held to satisfy a lien against Jason Wilcox, Elements Heating, for unpaid storage and related costs. The sale will be conducted via online auction at storagetreasures.com, bidding to begin November 25, 2025 with the final sale held December 11, 2025. The amount due for the unit is $866.00; amounts due are accruing additional monthly rent and costs associated with public sale. The unit contains HVAC supplies and tools. Pictures will be available at storagetreasures.com. Entire contents of the unit must be removed within 48 hours by the purchaser. Units are reserved subject to redemption by owner prior to sale. For questions, contact Cardinal Properties at 406-363-4430.

BS 11-19, 11-26, 12-3, 12-10-25.

MNAXLP