Richard ‘Papa’ Burnett

Richard Allen “Papa” Burnett passed away on October 23, 2025, in the Stevensville Living Centre at the age of 75. He was born to Marjorie Kester on June 29, 1950 in Yakima, WA. He is survived by Sue Burnett, four daughters, seven granddaughters, five grandsons, one great grandson, three nephews, three nieces, and sister Dorothy (Lee) Taylor.

He went into the arms of his mother, two brothers and one sister.

His grandson Quincy took care of his ‘Papa” right to the end.

He didn’t want a service.

Rest in peace, Papa. We will miss you and love you always.