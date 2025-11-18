Real Estate Taxes Due

NOTICE

The first half of the 2024 Real Estate Taxes are due payable before 5 PM, December 8, 2025. We have a Night Drop located at North end of Administration Building in drive through. Mail payments must be postmarked by December 8, 2025 or the payment will be returned for penalty and interest. Please make checks payable to the Ravalli County Treasurer. Master Card, Visa, Discover and American Express cards are accepted. Also accepting online payments at www.Ravalli.us/196/Property-Tax. Paying with Credit/Debit card will include a 2.15% convenience fee and $1.25 Transaction Fee.

Real Property Tax Notices were postmarked November 7, 2025 so to be compliant with state law even though the due date shows December 1st I am moving the due date to December 8, 2025.

Ravalli County Treasurer

Dan Whitesitt

215 S 4th St Ste H

Hamilton MT 59840

406-375-6600

BS 11-19, 11-26, 12-3-25.

MNAXLP