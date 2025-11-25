Bitterroot Star

Notice to Creditors – Lavergne

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY 

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUIS JAMES LAVERGNE, JR., Deceased. 

Probate No.: DP-2025-140 

Dept. No.: 1 

NOTICE TO CREDITORS 

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Toni Lavergne has been appointed Personal Representative  of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the said decedent are required to  present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or  said claims will be forever barred.  

Claims must either be mailed to Toni Lavergne, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o Montana Legacy Law, PLLC, 178 South 2nd St., Hamilton, MT 59840, or filed  with the Clerk of the above Court. 

