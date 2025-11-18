Notice to Creditors – Biddle

Craig Mungas

State Bar No. 6746

BJM Law PLLC

2809 Great Northern Loop, Ste 100

Missoula, Montana 59808

Telephone: 406-721-8896

Telefax: 406-541-8037

Email: craig@bjmattorneys.com

Attorneys for Tawnya Luce, Personal Representative

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF: GEORGE A. BIDDLE, Deceased

Dept. No.: 2

Cause No.: DP-41-2025-136

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above-named Estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to TAWNYA LUCE, the Personal Representative, return receipt requested, at c/o BJM Law PLLC, 2809 Great Northern Loop, Suite 100, Missoula, MT 59808, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 17th day of November 2025.

/s/ Tawnya Luce, Personal Representative

BJM Law PLLC

By: Craig Mungas

Attorneys for Tawnya Luce, Personal Representative

