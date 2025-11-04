Stevensville – Mel Walters, Captain, USN Retired, died on Halloween Day after living with Myasthenia Gravis for many years, eventually becoming disabled. He bore the many disabilities with grace and determination, always asking if he could help.

Following graduation from Highland High School in Albuquerque, Mel attended the University of New Mexico for one year and then received an appointment to attend the U.S. Naval Academy. Upon graduation and commissioning as an Ensign in June, 1968, he entered the Navy’s Nuclear Power Program. After qualifying he was assigned to Submarines and later served as Supply Officer on subs and a tender. He loved going to sea and treasured his thirty-four years in the Navy.

Following retirement in 1994, Mel and his wife, Marty, spent a year in a small village in Spain assisting in the restoration of a 14th Century Spanish farmhouse. Upon return to the States, they resided in Flagstaff, Arizona where Mel worked in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions at Northern Arizona University for five years. A family illness resulted in a move to Vancouver, Washington, to assist their daughter’s family for a period of two years. This move was followed by a move to Stevensville, Montana, where they currently reside. Mel worked in the Office of the Provost at the University of Montana for one year before retiring and taking up volunteer work. He came out of retirement and for the next eighteen months served in the Montana Department of Commerce as the Coordinator for the Montana Main Street Program, a program to assist cities and towns in the economic revitalization and historic preservation of their downtown business districts. A medical condition forced retirement from this position. For ten years he has served as the Naval Academy Admissions Area Coordinator for Montana.

Mel married the former Martha (Marty) Hawkins in June, 1968. Mel is survived by his wife Marty, three children, Jennifer, MJ and Jason, three grandchildren Jacy, Khyla and Jade, and five great-grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all. His love and generosity bound his far-flung family together through thick and thin. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at www.whitesittfuneralhome.com.