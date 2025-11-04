Kim Michael Salian was born on October 5, 1951 in Burbank, California to Polly and Jack Salian. He passed away on Wednesday, October 29, 2025 at home on hospice after suffering a stroke.

Kim enjoyed a 50’s childhood, especially roaming hills of the San Fernando Valley with his buddies as part of the Saddleback Rangers. He loved the surf of Zuma Beach.

After getting out of the Air Force he headed to Mammoth and lived a joy filled life learning the electrical trade and becoming an electrician. He LOVED being an electrician. He LOVED troubleshooting problems. He worked at the ski resort in Mammoth and enjoyed telling work stories about working on the mountain. When he wasn’t working, he was skiing. He was an excellent skier.

Kim could fix just about anything around the house, dryers, vacuums, etc. He’d always ask, “What were you doing just before it stopped working.” That was his analytical mind at work. My response, “I don’t know, vacuuming?” (up a sock).

While working at California State University, Northridge he met his future wife, Kimberly. Our love grew quickly and lasted 32 years until his death at 74 years young. In his dash of life Kim was blessed with 3 daughters: Taylor Lett (Danny) from Sandpoint, ID, Hanna Salian from Stevensville, MT, and Kaeleigh Salian from Stevensville, MT (when not traveling the world) and grandsons Liam and Eli Lett. Additionally, Kim is survived by his stepmother, Carol Salian, stepfather, Eddie Mares, brother Brian Mares (Julie) and sister Tamme Jacobson (Jim), and a niece and nephews. He is preceded in death by his mom, Polly Mares and dad, Jack Salian.

Kim was an outdoorsman and always encouraged the kids to hike and explore nature from an early age. He hiked Angel’s Landing in Zion with 11 month old Hanna on his back and 3 year old Taylor following him. I take it back, she may have been leading the charge.

After leaving California we landed in Cedar City, Utah. There Kaeleigh was born. When the midwife asked Kim to measure his youngest daughter, his response was, “23 and 3/8ths inches.” Precision was his bestie.

Kim built our hobby farm on 20 acres in Cedar. We heard raccoons liked chickens so he built a chicken coop that was fortified with 18” of wire underground and 10’ above ground. Didn’t loose a chicken to any raccoons but we did have a peacock fly that coop.

He built a pony shed in anticipation of getting Taylor a pony for her 9th birthday. That pony, Bunny, spent almost NO time in the shed despite the cold Cedar winters.

The day before Kaeleigh was born Kim finished the “fort”/ playground. He fenced in an acre of backyard. In the winters the girls would make chocolate chip snowmen. Flavoring donated by the gazillion of wild jack rabbits that loved to nibble the green grass. Guess it was a step up from their sage brush palate.

From Cedar he moved his family to Winchester Hills in St. George, Utah. He accepted a job for the City of Los Angeles and commuted home over his long weekends. Eventually, the family moved up to Sandpoint, Idaho. The move north was an episode straight out of the Beverly Hillbillies; dogs, cats and milking goats all in tow. On one of his trips home he picked up his beloved 8 week old pug, Jada in San Francisco. Hanna organized the whole shebang.

After retiring from the City of LA, life would take us down to the Boise, ID area for a short period before we picked up our bags again and settled in Stevensville, MT.

Thank you Kim for being my husband and father to our children. You worked hard to provide for us and provide you did. We love you.

Oh, my love, I thought we’d have more time here together. Your passing is my profound loss. See you later, my love.

I would like to thank the Hamilton Hospital doctors and nurses who provided care for Kim. Special shout out to Dr. Gerstle.

Thanks also to the excellent care Kim received from the compassionate, caring and knowledgeable souls of Bitterroot Health Hospice. You made Kim’s transition comfortable and were a comforting support for his family.

I would also like to express my heartfelt thanks to our daughter, Hanna for her loving and compassionate daily care of Kim and me.

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” Aesop

“Scatter kindness like confetti.” (Unknown)

Brothers Mortuary & Crematory is honored to care for Mr. Salian. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.brothersmortuary.com