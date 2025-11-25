Hearing – Stevensville Growth Policy

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR THE 2025 GROWTH POLICY AT THE PLANNING & ZONING BOARD MEETING

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10, 2025 @ 5:00 PM

The Stevensville Planning & Zoning Board will conduct a public hearing on Tuesday December 10, 2025 @ 5:00pm at Town Hall, 206 Buck Street, Stevensville, MT 59870 for the purpose of obtaining public comments regarding the updated and completed 2025 Growth Policy and making their recommendation for adoption to the Town Council. A Special Town Council Meeting will be held on December 18, 2025 @ 5:30pm.

All interested persons will be given the opportunity to express their opinions regarding the 2025 Growth Policy. Comments may be given orally at the public hearing or submitted in writing via email to townclerk@townofstevensville.gov mail to: Town of Stevensville, Attention Town Clerk, PO Box 30, Stevensville, MT 59870 before 5:00 pm on December 10, 2025. Copies of the draft document are available for public review at Town Hall, and on the Town’s website. Questions, comments or more information may be obtained by contacting Town Hall at 406-777-5271.

Attest: Jenelle Berthoud, Town Clerk

BS 11-26, 12-3-2025.

