Hearing on Name Change – Laird-Hollister

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Mary Kathryn Laird-Hollister, Mary Kathryn Laird-Hollister, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000410-NC

Dept. No.: Jennifer B. Lint

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Mary Kathryn Laird-Hollister to Leora Ryan Wilder.

The hearing will be on December 18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 10th day of November, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Sarah Sargent

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 11-26, 12-3, 12-10, 12-17-25.

MNAXLP