Hearing on Name Change – Laird-Hollister

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Mary Kathryn Laird-Hollister, Mary Kathryn Laird-Hollister, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-41-2025-0000410-NC
Dept. No.: Jennifer B. Lint
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Mary Kathryn Laird-Hollister to Leora Ryan Wilder.
The hearing will be on December 18, 2025 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 10th day of November, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Sarah Sargent
Deputy Clerk of Court
