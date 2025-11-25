Hearing on Name Change – Farthing

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County
In the Matter of the Name Change of Donna Lee Farthing, Donna Lee Farthing, Petitioner.
Cause No.: DV-25-416
Dept. 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE
This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Donna Lee Farthing to Donna Lee Clay.
The hearing will be on January 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.
DATED this 18th day of November, 2025.
/s/ Paige Trautwein
Clerk of District Court
By: Catherine Di Gleria
Deputy Clerk of Court
BS 11-26, 12-3, 12-10, 12-17-25.
MNAXLP
Leave a Reply