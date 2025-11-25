Hearing on Name Change – Farthing

Montana 21st Judicial District Court, Ravalli County

In the Matter of the Name Change of Donna Lee Farthing, Donna Lee Farthing, Petitioner.

Cause No.: DV-25-416

Dept. 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON NAME CHANGE

This is notice that Petitioner has asked the District Court for a change of name from Donna Lee Farthing to Donna Lee Clay.

The hearing will be on January 7, 2026 at 1:30 p.m. The hearing will be at the courthouse in Ravalli County.

DATED this 18th day of November, 2025.

/s/ Paige Trautwein

Clerk of District Court

By: Catherine Di Gleria

Deputy Clerk of Court

BS 11-26, 12-3, 12-10, 12-17-25.

MNAXLP