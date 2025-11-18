Hearing – Lolo Water & Sewer Impact Fees

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

Lolo Sewer and Water Impact Fees

The water and wastewater system in Lolo has reached full capacity and no new connections are allowed. Additionally, the existing infrastructure has deficiencies that need to be addressed to ensure long-term reliability. Missoula County has proposed improvements aimed to resolve these deficiencies while also creating additional capacity for future growth.

Capacity upgrades or users wanting service outside of the district are proposed to be funded by impact fees. Authorized under MCA section 7-6-1601 et. al., impact fees are one-time fees charged at the time of building permit that fund the infrastructure necessary to support new development. The county has developed an impact fee study for Lolo Sewer and Water Impact Fees. The study and proposed impact fees will be considered by the Impact Fee Advisory Committee meeting at their meeting on December 3, 2025, at 3:30 PM and information about attending that meeting can be found here: http://missoula.co/ifacmeetings. The Impact Fee Advisory Committee will take public comment and make a recommendation on this proposal to the Board of County Commissioners.

The Board of County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on Thursday, January 8, 2025, at 2:00 PM to consider a resolution to adopt Lolo Sewer and Water Impact Fees. Information about how to attend that meeting can be found here: http://missoula.co/bccmeetings.

Details on the proposal are available by contacting the PDS Office or online at https://missoulacountyvoice.com/. The preferred method for receiving comments is directly through the Missoula County Voice project page; however, comments may also be mailed to PDS, 200 W. Broadway, Missoula, MT, 59802.

If anyone attending these meetings needs special assistance, please provide advance notice by calling 406-258-4657. For additional information regarding the request, please contact Karen Hughes at 406-258-3425 or by email at khughes@missoulacounty.us.

BS 11-19, 11-26-25.

MNAXLP