Hamilton volleyball is divisional runner-up, headed to state

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Hamilton girls volleyball team took 2nd place at the Western A Divisionals in Libby on Saturday, November 8. The Hamilton Broncs lost to the Frenchtown Broncs in the championship game.

“We played really well in divisionals,” said Hamilton head coach Nikki Schlesser. “We had a bit of a lull in competition in the weeks leading up to divisionals, so it was good to get out there and compete. We’re feeling revitalized going into the state tournament.”

With the result, Hamilton is Western A’s #2 seed in the Class A State volleyball tournament, which will take place in the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 14. Hamilton plays Laurel, the #3 seed from the East, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Hamilton girls volleyball team with their runner-up trophy at the Western A Divisionals in Libby on Saturday, Nov. 8. Photo from Hamilton Schools.



“We are feeling really good heading into state,” said Schlesser. “The girls have a lot of confidence. They realize this is the end of the road, all the hard work has led to this.”

The Hamilton girls didn’t make state last year, but took 3rd in 2023 and so the girls have state tournament experience. Hamilton’s floor general is 6’3 senior setter Aurie Duncan. Hamilton’s four other seniors, Ciara Hanley, Jenna Ellis, Lundyn Murray, and Ashlynn McKern, were also integral to the 2023 team.

“Our seniors were an important part of our success at state in 2023 when we took 3rd,” said Schlesser. “These girls are starting to realize that this will be their last time playing volleyball as high schoolers, so they’re extra motivated to give it their all this week at state.”

Divisional recap

Hamilton had a long and winding road to the championship match in divisionals, as the Broncs played five games in three days.

In their first-round game on Thursday, Hamilton defeated Columbia Falls 3-0 (25-21, 25-18, 25-11). This sent them to the second round on Thursday night where they defeated the #1 seed from the North, Bigfork 3-2 (19-25, 17-25, 25-16, 25-11, 15-11).

“The Bigfork game was very pivotal for us,” said Schlesser. “We were down two sets, but we were able to turn it around and win three games in a row. That was huge for us. I feel like that was a big turning point for us to go from a good team to a great team.”

The Bigfork win sent Hamilton to the undefeated semifinal game on Friday where they lost to nemesis Frenchtown 1-3 (19-25, 13-25, 25-21, 22-25). This loss sent them to the losers bracket where they faced Polson on Saturday and won 3-0 (25-15, 25-23, 25-20).

Finally, this win sent them to the championship game on Saturday where they faced Frenchtown again. Hamilton needed to defeat Frenchtown twice to get the title, but Hamilton lost 0-3 (20-25, 13-25, 13-25), and earned the runner-up trophy.

Stevensville ends season at divisionals

In their first round game on Thursday, Stevensville lost to Bigfork 0-3 (11-25, 14-25, 24-26). This sent them to the losers side of the bracket where they played Columbia Falls and lost 0-3 (19-25, 27-29, 17-25). This ends the season for Stevensville. They will lose some strong senior players, but have a good group of younger players with which to build on for next season.