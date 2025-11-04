Hamilton Players to present ‘I Never Saw Another Butterfly’ 

Hamilton Players concludes its 2025 season with “I Never Saw Another Butterfly,” a moving theatrical work based on the poetry and artwork created by Jewish children imprisoned in the Terezin concentration camp during World War II. Performances run November 7-9, 14–16, and 21-23, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. at the Hamilton Playhouse.

Set against the horrifying backdrop of the Holocaust, “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” tells the story of the more than 15,000 children who passed through the Terezin ghetto between 1942 and 1944 — and the handful who survived. Through the eyes of one young survivor, the play captures the resilience, imagination, and unbreakable spirit that endured even in the face of unimaginable cruelty.

This production features a talented local cast including Kiah Nisly, Cecile Richardson, Aidan McGuire, Nathaniel Heckeroth, Robin Pruitt, Chad Farrenburg, Sasha Brooks, and Sarah Matteson, under the direction of denise rose. The creative team brings this deeply human story to life with sensitivity and reverence, using simple yet powerful staging to honor the voices of the children of Terezin.

“I Never Saw Another Butterfly” is drawn from the real poetry and drawings created by the children in Terezin, later compiled into a book of the same name. Their words — hidden by teachers and discovered after the camp’s liberation — remain a powerful reminder of art’s ability to illuminate hope even in humanity’s darkest moments.

Tickets are $25 for reserved seating, available online at hamiltonplayers.com or at the box office Wednesday through Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.

Content advisory: “I Never Saw Another Butterfly” includes themes and imagery related to the Holocaust, including references to genocide, death (including the loss of children), and antisemitism. These subjects may be emotionally difficult for some audience members.

“Stories like ‘I Never Saw Another Butterfly’ remind us of the power of empathy and remembrance,” says Director denise rose. “By giving voice to the children of Terezin, we reaffirm our shared responsibility to ensure that such inhumanity is never repeated.”

Hamilton Players is a nonprofit community theater dedicated to enriching the Bitterroot Valley through the performing arts. For more information, visit hamiltonplayers.com or follow Hamilton Players on social media.