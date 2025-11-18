Hamilton City Court Judge Position Open

Call for Applications for the Position of City Court Judge

The Honorable Royce A. McCarty has notified the City of his intention to resign from his position as the Hamilton City Court Judge effective upon swearing in of his replacement, which will be scheduled for January 2, 2025.

The City will begin accepting applications from any lawyer in good standing who has the qualifications set forth by law and Hamilton Municipal Code for holding the position of City Court Judge. The person appointed to the position will take office upon swearing in and will remain in office until December 31, 2027. The position is subject to election in 2027. The annual salary for this position is $65,000 – $75,000 DOE plus applicable City benefits.

Please visit the City of Hamilton website to apply. https://cms3.revize.com/revize/cityofhamilton/departments/human_resources/city_court_judge.php

BS 11-19-25.

MNAXLP