Hamilton bookstore adds yarn supplies

Since the closing of The Yarn Center, Hamilton crafters have relied on online retailers and trips to Missoula for fiber supplies. Now knitters and crocheters can see and touch a small selection of yarn and notions along with crafting books at Chapter One Book Store.

“We won’t be able to carry everyone’s favorite brands,” said Mara Lynn Luther, Chapter One co-owner and long-time knitter and crocheter, “but if you need to crochet your nephew a Griz hat for the game this weekend, we’ll be able to get you started.”

After talking to many community crafters Mara said, “the key elements that have been missed the most are, yarn, of course, but also notions like hooks and needles, access to classes, help with projects and connection to the crafting community.”

In order to help fulfill some of those missing elements Chapter One made room on the shelves for a small selection of wool and acrylic yarn from Seattle-based Cascade Yarns and kits with local yarn from Beautiful Simplicity and Old Barn Studios are available while supplies last. They have also been hosting classes, knit-alongs, read-along book clubs and a weekly Bring-Your-Own-Project group.

Owners of Chapter One Book Store in Hamilton inside their new ‘yarn nook’.

Since the busy season has descended upon most retail spaces through the end of the year, people interested in classes should look at the calendar for January and February.

Other local shops also carry materials for crafters. The Paper Clip stocks supplies for 2D art like painting, coloring and drawing while also stocking lots of kids’ craft supplies. Sweetwater Mercantile is getting stocked and ready for the holiday season with more beading kits and is also carrying Beautiful Simplicity yarn. Wildflower Quilts in Victor opened this past spring and carries fabric, patterns and notions for the quilter as well as embroidery floss. They also have a longarm quilting machine and quilters can watch Instagram and Facebook for classes and workshops.

Chapter One will be doing a Cascade Yarns order mid-November and when you pre-pay, they’ll give you 10% off your entire special order. Bring your current project or come in and get started on a new one with other crafty critters on Thursday evenings at 5:00. That’s also a good time to catch a group that might be about to help out with a mistake or a tricky spot in your pattern.

“The colors are so beautiful and being able to actually touch yarn before you buy it has been so inspiring to knitters already,” said Mara. “I can’t wait for more classes during the dark months.”

Chapter One Book Store is located at 252 W. Main in Hamilton.