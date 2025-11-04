Funds being raised for Corvallis girl

The Bitterroot community is rallying behind a child with a rare genetic disorder that impacts her heart, speech, spine, and internal systems. Twelve-year-old Diane Paxson of Corvallis will be getting surgery on her spine in the coming days. Loved ones have organized GoFundMe fundraisers to help the family with medical expenses and lodging, as they will have to live in Salt Lake City for two months while Diane is undergoing the surgery.

According to the GoFundMe site, Diane has faced life with extraordinary courage. She was life-flighted to Children’s Hospital immediately after birth due to a rare genetic disorder that affects her heart, spine, speech, and internal systems. Despite the many difficult challenges she’s faced, Diane continues to light up every room she enters with her humor, resilience, and joy. Every day is a new test of strength for her, yet she meets each one with the same bright spirit and determination that inspire everyone around her.

Throughout her life, Diane has undergone multiple surgeries, each one a difficult hurdle that she has overcome with incredible bravery. Now, as she grows, her severe scoliosis has reached a point where it must be surgically corrected. The curvature of her spine causes daily pain and discomfort, affecting her quality of life, and this upcoming surgery offers the best chance for her to live and move more comfortably.

To donate, go to: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-paxson-family-through-dianes-journey-to-healing