Florence volley is divisional champ, on to state

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Florence Falcons are the 2025 Western B Divisional volleyball champions. Florence defeated Anaconda 3-1 in the championship match on Saturday, November 8, in St. Ignatius to claim the divisional title for the third straight year.

Florence now turns their attention to the Class B State Tournament, where they are the West’s #1 seed. State volleyball is at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman on Wednesday, Nov. 12 through Friday, Nov. 14. The Falcons play Townsend, the #4 seed from the South, on Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Florence volleyball team with their 2025 Western B Divisional Championship trophy on Saturday, Nov. 8 in St. Ignatius. Photo by Florence School Activities.



Florence was the 2024 Class B State runner-up, and the team has a core group of girls with state experience from the last couple of years. The team looks to be one of the favorites this year to take home a state title.

Florence senior setter Maggie Schneiter is the team floor general and junior outside hitter Emory Ralston is one of the hardest hitters in the state. Also expect major contributions from Taylor Pyette, Lexi Danczyk, Dia Jenkins, Kendyl Meinhold, Reese Briney, Alex Nelson, and Jaden Fisher.

Divisional recap

Florence took a straightforward and dominating road to the divisional title. In the first round on Friday, they defeated Plains 3-0 (25-8, 25-18, 25-11). For Florence, Emory Ralston had 5 aces and 10 kills, Maggie Schneiter had 10 kills and 17 assists, Lexi Danczyk had 2 blocks, and Taylor Pyette had 15 digs.

Later on Friday, in their second game, Florence defeated Anaconda 3-1. This win sent them to the undefeated semifinal game early on Saturday morning where Florence beat Missoula Loyola 3-1.

Finally, in the championship game on Saturday afternoon, Florence defeated Anaconda 3-1. Florence won the first two sets relatively easily 25-15 and 25-15, then lost a tough third set 25-27, and finally won the fourth set 25-23 to win 3-1.