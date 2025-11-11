Florence Falcons grounded by Three Forks

by Scott Sacry, Sports Editor

The Florence Falcons football team hosted the Three Forks Wolves in the quarterfinals of the Class B State Playoffs on Saturday, November 8. It was a close game between two evenly matched teams, but in the end, Three Forks made more big plays than Florence, and the Falcons fell 20-28.

Three Forks quarterback Kanon Reichman, one of the best players in the state, is a threat both running and passing. Florence didn’t allow many big running plays on Saturday, but Reichman and Three Forks were able to make big plays in the passing game. Reichman threw four touchdown passes, including TD passes for 44 yards, 45 yards, and 67 yards. Reichman finished with 265 passing yards and 154 rushing yards.

Game recap

Three Forks scored on their first offensive play of the game with a 67-yard touchdown pass. Florence responded and drove down the field and scored on a Brody Duchien 6-yard pass to Levi Winters and Florence led 7-6 after the first quarter.

Early in the second quarter, Florence’s Bridger Alexander sacked Reichman in the endzone for what appeared to be a safety, but the ball was ruled down at the 2-inch line. This was a pivotal call by the officials, as Three Forks then went the length of the field and scored to take a 14-7 lead.

Florence’s Bridger Alexander sacks Three Forks’s quarterback in Florence’s quarterfinal playoff game against Three Forks in Florence on Saturday, Nov. 8. Florence lost 20-28. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Florence took their next drive all the way down the field and looked poised to score when Three Forks intercepted a pass and took it all the way back for a touchdown, although a Three Forks penalty negated the touchdown and brought the ball back to midfield. Florence had missed an opportunity and trailed 7-14 at halftime.

After halftime, Three Forks scored early to take a 20-7 lead. Then Florence’s Levi Winters intercepted a pass and ran it in for a 25-yard touchdown to narrow the gap to 13-20.

Florence’s Brody Duchien rolls out to make a pass in Florence’s quarterfinal playoff game against Three Forks in Florence on Saturday, Nov. 8. Photo by Scott Sacry.



Three Forks came right back and scored on a long Reichman pass, extending the Wolves lead to 28-13. Florence scored with under two minutes left in the game on a Duchien to Alexander touchdown pass to get Florence within a touchdown. But Florence’s onside kick was unsuccessful and Three Forks ran out the clock for the win.

The loss ends a successful 2025 season for the Falcons. Florence was one of the best Class B teams in the state. They finished with a 6-4 record, were the 6B conference champions, won a playoff game, and made the state quarterfinals. As always, expect Florence to reload and have a strong football team next season.