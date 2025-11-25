Floodplain Application – Bradshaw

OG-25-11-497

The Ravalli County Planning Department is inviting public comment on floodplain application FA-25-22 for work proposed within the FEMA regulated floodplain of the Bitterroot River. The applicant is Boyd Bradshaw. The project is proposing to install a water line from an existing well to an open area on the property for irrigation. The project site is 2750 East Gorus Loop, Darby, in Section 26, Township 4 North, Range 21 West, Ravalli County. Detailed information regarding this application is available for review at the Ravalli County Planning Department at 215 S 4th St, Suite F in Hamilton. Written comments may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed (planning@rc.mt.gov) and must be received by December 10, 2025 (Reference Application #FA-25-22).

