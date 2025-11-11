Discord in the Montana GOP

by Rep. David Bedey, HD 86, Hamilton

You have probably heard in the news about discord within the Montana Republican Party. At issue is whether the party will remain a “big tent” coalition that welcomes a broad spectrum of conservative voices or is to become limited only to those who swear allegiance to a narrow, right-wing definition of conservatism and obediently follow the party line. The officials now controlling the state party headquarters take the latter view and are actively engaged in eliminating those who will not kneel to their will. I am one who refuses to submit.

My issue with the newly installed Montana GOP establishment is set forth below in my response to party functionary Keith Regier, who recently asked me to complete a questionnaire that ostensibly would be used by a secretive committee to determine my worthiness for the state party’s endorsement in the June 2026 primary. (Previously, the state party has not endorsed primary candidates, leaving that decision to the voters.)

“Chairman Regier, I must decline your invitation to submit the Montana Republican Central Committee (MTGOP) candidate questionnaire for review by the newly formed ‘Conservative Governance Committee’ that you chair. That said, many of the questions therein are likely to be of interest to my voters. I look forward to reaching out directly to them during the upcoming campaign season to explain my position on these (and other) issues.

“It is evident your committee has been created to effect a purge of the Montana Republican Party. Why else would you evade providing me the names of the committee’s members? And who could trust your objectivity when you have already contributed to candidates in the upcoming primary election? But one shouldn’t be surprised, given the stated objectives of the new MTGOP chairman and of various members of the right-wing Montana Freedom Caucus. Returning the questionnaire would lend credibility to this blatant effort to empower a cabal of party bosses who believe themselves entitled to define what it means to be ‘Republican’ or ‘conservative’ and who believe that Republican legislators must obey their diktats. As a matter of principle, I must oppose this centralization of power.

“There is more at stake here than intra-party politics. Today’s toxic hyper-partisanship is causing citizens to view each other as enemies rather than as neighbors who simply disagree on some issues. When one’s political opponents are branded as hated enemies, finding any common ground becomes increasingly difficult, if not impossible. The constitutional order put in place by our nation’s Founders cannot long survive in this political environment.

“Regrettably, both of Montana’s major political parties are increasingly falling under the influence of factions that value ideological purity over effective governance. The losers in this sad affair are everyday Montanans who simply want to live their lives in peace and expect their legislators to do the hard work necessary to solve problems for the good of all Montanans.

“I confess to being a traditional ‘Reagan Republican’ with a conservative disposition informed by thinkers such as the British statesman Edmund Burke. My record over four terms in the Montana House of Representatives—despite the willful distortions being put out by my opponents—bears out this assertion. I remain committed to restoring civility to our politics and to placing service to my fellow citizens over ideology or the demands of party bosses. It’s up to the voters in my district—not the state party—to decide if this is the kind of person they want representing them in Helena.”

Regier acknowledged receiving my letter but has had nothing more to say. Meanwhile, traditional conservative Republicans across the state, who are inspired by Lincoln’s wisdom and Reagan’s fortitude, are already being attacked with misleading, anonymous television ads and robocalls. This is not normal Montana politics. It is almost certain that Republicans will be the majority in the state legislature for the foreseeable future. The question for all Montanans to consider is who those Republicans will be. Dedicated, conservative public servants working for the good of all Montanans, or political puppets serving party bosses in Helena?