Corvallis Sewer District Hearing – Smyth Annex

CORVALLIS COUNTY SEWER DISTRICT

Notice is Hereby Given that the Board of Directors of the Corvallis County Sewer District will hold a Public Hearing at 5:30 pm at the Corvallis WWTP located at 234 Brothers Way in Corvallis for Ordinance No. 15, granting the petition of Janet L. and E. Robin Smyth to annex land into the District. The purpose of this public meeting is to consider and take public comment regarding the proposed ordinance.

The first reading of Ordinance No. 15 will take place on November 25, 2025.

The Second reading of Ordinance No. 15 will take place on December 23, 2025.

The related petition and draft ordinance may be viewed through the following link: https://bit.ly/4pfVUD8

If you have any questions, or would like to make a public comment due to your inability to attend this meeting, you may send comments via postal mail to P.O. Box 134, Corvallis, MT 59825 or via email to ccsdmontana@outlook.com .

