Valley American Legions to host Veterans Day dinner

by John Dowd, Editor

For the first time ever, all the American Legion posts in the valley are coming together to hold a group event. However, according to Doug Mason, the historian for Corvallis American Legion Post 91 and an organizer of the event, it is not just for American Legion members.

On November 11, at 5 p.m. the American Legions of the valley want to welcome all to the Farmers State Bank Event Center at the Ravalli County Fairgrounds to celebrate Veterans Day, and veterans everywhere, with an Inaugural Veterans Day Dinner. Mason said it will be, “a heartfelt tribute to our nation’s veterans under the theme ‘For God and Country,’ inspired by the American Legion’s preamble.” That Tuesday they will honor veterans on Veterans Day, something that has been discussed valley-wide for some time.

The evening will begin with patriotic music performed by the Bitterroot Community Band, followed by a dinner from the Trapper Creek Job Corps’ Culinary Arts Program and beverages at a no-host bar by the Rainbow Bar.

The highlight of the night will be the guest speaker, Colonel Ethan E. Sabin, Deputy Commander of the 57th Wing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. Mason said Sabin will deliver an inspiring address honoring veterans’ devotion to faith and nation.

According to his biography posted with the U.S. Air Force, Sabin comes highly regarded:

“Col. Ethan E. Sabin is the Deputy Commander, 57th Wing, Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada. He is responsible for 36 Squadrons at 12 installations constituting the Air Force’s most diverse flying wing. The wing flies and maintains more than 182 aircraft of the following types: A-10, F-15C/D, F-15E, F-16C/CG/CJ, F-22A, F-35A, and HH-60G. The wing also utilizes E-3, RC-135, E-8, B-1, B-2, B-52, C-130, KC-135, C-17, AC-130J, MC-130, CV-22, and U-28 as well as the MQ-9 remotely piloted aircraft at 12 stateside bases to support the U.S. Air Force Weapon School Syllabus. Col. Sabin is responsible for three groups: 57th Operations Group, 57th Maintenance Group and the U.S. Air Force Weapons School. In addition, he oversees the U.S. Air Force Advanced Maintenance and Munitions Operations School; U.S. Air Force Air Demonstration Squadron, known as the ‘Thunderbirds,’ Red Flag and Green Flag exercises; and the U.S. Air Force aggressors.

“Col. Sabin received his commission from the U.S. Air Force Academy in 2004. He is a graduate of the U.S. Air Force Weapons School and is a senior pilot with more than 2,100 flying hours in the T-37, T-38, A/OA-10, A-10C, and F- 35A. He has flown combat missions in Operation Enduring Freedom and missions in support of Theater Security Packages. He is originally from Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.”

According to Mason, there will be door prizes, studio displays and much more for people to enjoy. Mason said this is a fantastic opportunity for everyone to “come together as veterans and legion posts.” He also said, “People in Florence are a lot different than in Sula and all in between,” however, they all have the same mission.

This is set to be the biggest American Legion event in the county, and the only event that comes close is the Memorial Day Parade, in Corvallis. Mason said many members will meet up across the Legions there. For this, they are pooling their resources to honor veterans in a grand way.

So far, they have had a good response, but they will need to stop selling tickets on October 28. Interested parties can purchase tickets at all Farmers State Banks in the valley. Tickets are also available at Triple Seven Liquor in Stevensville, the VFW Post 1507 in Victor and through any American Legion member. Their goal is to reach 600 people for the dinner.

Farmers State Bank has covered the event center for the dinner and businesses have sponsored tables. Mason stated that, for those veterans who may not be able to afford a ticket, all they need to do is reach out and they will be taken care of. He added that this is not a fundraiser.

“We just want to honor some veterans, so this is not really to raise money,” said Mason.

They plan to roll any money they raise into the next year’s event, and hope to make this dinner a long-standing tradition. Mason said that anymore it seems like most get-togethers are about raising money for something. He spoke of the old days in the valley, and the community dinners, where people just got together to enjoy each other’s company. To Mason, these seem to be a thing of the past. He and others with the valley American Legions want this to be a chance for people to meet up every year, and to honor those who have served.

Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. The table will include two complimentary bottles of wine. Businesses, individuals or organizations can sponsor a table with recognition on the table.

Mason said interested parties can register online at https://corvallispost91.blogspot.com/ or on the Corvallis American Legion Post 91 facebook page. According to him, Venmo is accepted, or in-person payment as well.

“We’re honored to unite our community in the spirit of ‘For God and Country,’” said Mason. “With sponsors’ support, the Bitterroot Community Band’s music, Colonel Sabin’s words, and exciting door prizes, we’ll celebrate veterans’ service.”

Veterans, residents, groups and businesses are invited. Tickets must be purchased by October 28. Contact Doug Mason at 406-546-4244 for details.