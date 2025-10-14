Surplus Vehicles For Sale

PUBLIC NOTICE

SURPLUS VEHICLES

The Daly Ditches Irrigation District is accepting sealed bids for the following used vehicles:

1992 Chevrolet 1500 4×4 Truck, standard transmission, non-running. 194,562 miles.

2005 Chevrolet 1500 4×4 Truck, standard transmission,4.8 V-8, runs/drives 247,383 miles.

2005 Ford F-250 Super Duty 4×4 Truck, standard transmission, Gas V-8, runs/drives, Intermittent Dash cluster issue. Parking brakes are not working. 178,589 miles.

2008 Dodge Dakota 4×4 Truck, standard transmission, V-6 runs/drives 121,269 miles

The vehicles are located at 1023 Old Corvallis Road, Corvallis, Montana 59828. Interested parties can view the trucks at that address. The DDID office will receive sealed bids located at 1023 Old Corvallis Road, Corvallis, Montana 59828, Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., starting October 13, 2025, through November 3, 2025. Sealed bids will then be opened by the DDID Commissioners at 5:00 pm on Tuesday, November 11, 2025, in the conference room at 1023 Old Corvallis Road, Corvallis, Montana.

The District Board of Commissioners reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

