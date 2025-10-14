Stevensville Ward 1 candidate profiles

Two candidates are running for a seat on the Stevensville Town Council representing Ward 1. Incumbent Stacie Barker is being challenged by Melissa Bailey.

The election will be by mail ballot with ballots sent out to registered voters on October 17. They need to be returned to the Ravalli County Election Administrator, 215 South 4th Street, Suite C, Hamilton MT 59840, no later than November 4 by 8 p.m.

The following profiles were submitted by the candidates.

Stacie Barker

I was born in Missoula and raised in Florence, Montana. I’m proud to say that I’m a native to the Bitterroot Valley with several generations of family that still reside here in the Stevensville area, as well as many other locations here in the valley. I made Stevensville my home in 1989, where I married my husband and later had two boys which we have raised here as well. I feel that I have long time roots here in Stevensville. I have worked at a few businesses in town while raising a family. I worked as a waitress at one of the local restaurants and two of the local grocery stores, holding as many as three jobs at one time. I can say this was a way for me to get to know my community through my years of customer service.

I have found that giving back to the community is huge. I volunteered my time with many of the local organizations from Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts of America, Civic Club past volunteers and the Stevensville Farmers Market and other local volunteering when called upon to help.

Stacie Barker, candidate for Stevensville Town Council, Ward 1. Photo by John Dowd.

The reason that I’m running for the council is I have a desire to serve the better of the community to the fullest. I feel that the community needs someone who is strong willed and who will do right for the needs of the town. I feel that I know a lot of the history behind Stevensville in many aspects. I see a future for Stevensville and in which we can move forward in a positive direction but, we all need to come together. I’m an open book with clear transparency. I’m willing to listen to what the community wants and needs for our town. I always say, “If you don’t voice your wants or needs then how do we know how to move forward and make this a better community to live in.” I would like to see our town move forward in a more positive way and look to the future for families that come to Stevensville where they can call this their home. I see many challenges that our town faces today. From the aging infrastructure of water and sewer systems to our streets, sidewalks and parks. These are things that we can set goals towards to make changes for the future.

My goals for Stevensville are to see our town acquire its water rights and to see our growth policy updated. As well as improvements to the town infrastructure. I feel that it’s important to see these things in place so that maybe someday down the road we will be able to build and support more growth for future families. I feel that bringing affordable housing to Stevensville could be a huge asset to the town’s growth.

Some of my experiences that I bring to the table are being involved with the community. In 2015 I started getting involved with the local government. I ran for the position of Town Council Member in 2015 and was elected in 2016. In late 2019 I stepped down from my position due to prior mayoral issues and felt it was a concern for the town. I still felt that there was a need for me to serve my community. I ran again in 2021 where I won my seat on the Stevensville Town Council for another four years. I have gone to several of the local government trainings and conferences that are offered yearly which has helped me today in my current position as a council member. I strive to keep myself up to date on local issues that we face on a daily basis and bring them back to the table for discussion. I know that not all decisions are liked or what the final outcome is, but I do what I feel the community would like me to do and what is best for them.

If elected I would see that funds are set aside for capital improvements for the water and sewer systems. Also making the much needed updates to our streets, sidewalks and parks and working toward a sustainable future for the residents of Stevensville. As well as working on grant opportunities towards equipment improvements for the town. I would like to thank the community for all the support that they have given me and I hope to serve you in the coming future.

Melissa Bailey

I grew up on a farm in Northern California—yes, I’m originally a Californian, and I know that can be a bit of a faux pas, but that experience shaped who I am today. I watched my small farming town, once known for its cornfields and close-knit community, slowly transform into something unrecognizable. As the fields gave way to concrete and development, the small-town values I cherished slowly disappeared. That experience taught me how quickly a town can change and how important it is to protect what makes a community special.

My sister and I began the search for a town much like the one we remember as children. On a road trip, we stopped for gas in Missoula, and in the time it took to go from E to F, we both knew Montana was home. We immediately recognized Stevensville for its sense of community, its values and its way of life. I want to ensure that any changes that are made in this town are thoughtful, measured and in the best interest of the people who live here.

Melissa Bailey, candidate for Stevensville Town Council, Ward 1.

I hold a Master’s degree in Healthcare Administration and a Bachelor’s degree in Communications. Over the past decade, I’ve worked extensively in creating and upholding policies and procedures in complex systems. My background gives me the skills to listen carefully, evaluate issues objectively and advocate effectively on behalf of others.

Having lived in other states, I bring a unique perspective—one shaped not only by my experiences, but also by my commitment to never lose sight of the importance of small-town values. I’ve seen what can happen when those values are ignored.

If elected, I will:

• Champion transparency and communication at town hall meetings

• Encourage community involvement and welcome public input on local issues

• Reevaluate and prioritize a review of our current water rates

• Represent Ward 1 with integrity, ensuring that every voice is heard and respected

I’m running because I love Stevensville. I’m proud to live in a town where people still look out for one another, where neighbors know each other by name, and where the same values that shaped my own upbringing can still be found. I want to help preserve that for generations to come.

I would be honored to earn your support and your vote.