Rob Johnson to be honored for contribution to ag community

The Bitterroot Chamber of Commerce’s Agriculture and Local Foods Committee will host an open house on Tuesday, November 4 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Teller Barn in Corvallis, to recognize Rob Johnson for his lifetime commitment and dedication to the agriculture community in the Bitterroot and across Montana.

Born in eastern Montana near Glendive on a farm where they raised sugar beets, oats, corn and Hereford cattle, Johnson led a cowboy’s life working with horses and herding cattle. In 1957, Johnson joined the first rodeo team at University of Montana, then went on to Montana State University where he received a B.S. in Agriculture Business. He then graduated with his master’s degree in agriculture economics from the University of Nebraska in 1972. He became the Mineral County Extension agent from 1966-1968, Yellowstone County agent from 1968-1972, then relocated to the Bitterroot to become Ravalli County Extension agent until 2008.

“G. Rob Johnson exemplifies a civic minded community servant,” said Jay Meyer, Johnson’s longtime friend and colleague. “He was an active member committed to a variety of organizations promoting betterment locally. Rob’s contributions are numerous, and recognition cannot be suitably expressed. This award is given in ultimate appreciation of Rob’s lifetime achievements that have touched countless lives positively.”

Johnson’s contributions are numerous and impactful and have been recognized with many awards including: Bitterroot Stockgrowers 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award, 2022 Ravalli County Fair Family by the Ravalli County Fairgrounds, and the Barb Mullin Lifetime Achievement from the Montana Weed Control Association in 2007. He was involved in Kiwanis, 4-H Youth Program, Stewardship Education for Landowners, Integrated Weed Management, Master Gardener Education, BitterRoot Land Trust, Bitterroot Water Forum (Bitterroot Water Partnership), Open Lands Board, Right to Farm and Ranch board, Bitterroot Resource Conservation & Development, Beef Quality Assurance trainer, and MSU-Western Agricultural Research Center (WARC), just to name a few.

In 2000, when the Bitterroot Forest was on fire and the county fair was canceled, Johnson helped ensure that 4-H members could still sell their market animals. From the 2022 Fair booklet, Johnson says, “It was a big change for us not to have the fair. There was a group of leaders that were dedicated to making sure things worked out for the best for the kids.”

“This event is a chance for Rob’s friends and family to show their appreciation for his unwavering support for agriculture in all forms including youth in agriculture, livestock producers, weed management, and so much more,” said Kierstin Schmitt, chair of the Ag and Local Foods Committee and staff at WARC. “We here at WARC are eternally grateful for Rob’s commitment to our Advisory Committee and our work helping farmers and homeowners grow food to feed themselves and others. This event also aligns with MSU College of Agriculture’s Celebrate Ag Week (Nov 3-7) and we couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate than to honor Rob.”

The Bitterroot Chamber’s Agriculture and Local Foods Committee started in January 2024 and its mission is “strengthening Bitterroot Valley farmers, ranchers and producers through collaboration, advocacy, and promotion to support our economy, preserve open spaces, and honor our agricultural heritage for present and future generations.”

Any questions about the event can be sent to Kierstin.schmitt@montana.edu.