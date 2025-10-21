Notice to Creditors – Cochrane

Megan S. Winderl

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

In the Matter of the Estate of BRIAN LEE COCHRANE, Deceased.

Probate No.: DP-41-2025-000111

Dept. 2

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned have been appointed as Personal Representative of the above-named estate. All persons having claims against the decedent are required to present their claims within four (4) months after the date of the first publication of this notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must either be mailed to Mary Lou Cochrane, the Personal Representative, in care of CHOUINARD & WINDERL, P.C., 99 Marcus St. 3rd Floor, Hamilton, MT 59840 or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

I declare under penalty of perjury under the laws of the State of Montana that the foregoing is true and correct.

Dated this 10th day of October, 2025.

/s/ Mary Lou Cochrane

Personal Representative

