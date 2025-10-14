Dan O’Brien

O’Brien & Pekovitch, PLLP

P.O. Box 1280

113 South 2nd Street West

Malta, Montana 59538

Phone: (406) 654-2541

Attorneys for Personal Representative

danobrien@coleamestoyobrien.com

MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA SUSAN BLAIR, Deceased.

Probate No. DP-2025-117

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.

Claims must be mailed, return receipt requested, to: Gary A. Mitchell, Personal Representative, c/o O’Brien & Pekovitch, P.O. Box 1280, 113 South 2nd Street West, Malta, Montana 59538, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.

DATED this 7th day of October 2025.

/s/Gary A. Mitchell

Personal Representative

BS 10-15, 10-22, 10-29-25.

