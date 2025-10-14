Dan O’Brien
O’Brien & Pekovitch, PLLP
P.O. Box 1280
113 South 2nd Street West
Malta, Montana 59538
Phone: (406) 654-2541
Attorneys for Personal Representative
danobrien@coleamestoyobrien.com
MONTANA TWENTY-FIRST JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT, RAVALLI COUNTY
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF PATRICIA SUSAN BLAIR, Deceased.
Probate No. DP-2025-117
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned has been appointed Personal Representative of the above named estate. All persons having claims against the said deceased are required to present their claims within four months after the date of the first publication of this Notice or said claims will be forever barred.
Claims must be mailed, return receipt requested, to: Gary A. Mitchell, Personal Representative, c/o O’Brien & Pekovitch, P.O. Box 1280, 113 South 2nd Street West, Malta, Montana 59538, or filed with the Clerk of the above Court.
DATED this 7th day of October 2025.
/s/Gary A. Mitchell
Personal Representative
BS 10-15, 10-22, 10-29-25.
MNAXLP
