‘Keeper of the Seasons’ sculpture unveiled

The new metal sculpture, a commissioned piece created by Laura Jean Newby to commemorate the legacy of the Stevensville Scarecrow Festival, was unveiled last Friday, October 3, in a short ceremony at Creamery Garden Park in downtown Stevensville. The unveiling kicked off the 20th annual event, which this year drew a record number of more than 70 entries and an attendance estimated at over 6,000 over the weekend.

At right, the “Keeper of the Seasons” ready to welcome the 2025 Stevensville Scarecrow Festival.

“Keeper of the Seasons” by Laura Jean Newby. Photo by John Dowd.