Humane assn. ready for ‘Howling good time’

by John Dowd

The Bitter Root Humane Association (BRHA) is “pawing up” for their annual “The Howling,” event, and they expect it to be bigger than ever.

The event is set for October 18, and this year will be the organization’s second year doing this event. “It has grown exponentially since last year,” said BRHA Board of Directors president Lisa Allison. She said last year they had around 150 people and they are almost at that number already.

Last year they held it at St. Francis Catholic Church in Hamilton, but this year they decided to move locations. They sold out last year and needed more space, and expect this year to be far bigger, so they searched for a larger location. They discovered McVey Homestead, in Victor, where they will have a lot more space.

Allison said this is their signature fundraiser for the year, and helps fund all the programs and initiatives they do through the following year. According to Allison, “It will be the fuel for the programs that make a brighter future for the animals.” The BRHA offers free spay/neuter initiatives, vaccine clinics, numerous community services, chip programs and more. They are also in need of some facility upgrades.

A photobooth photo from last year’s “The Howling,” event. Photo courtesy Lisa Allison.



Part of these upgrade needs would be offsetting the costs of new washers they just bought. They also want to do some kennel power washing, as well as deal with a safety issue in the back. During the winter, snow and water falls down onto the walkway in the back. They want to cover that walkway to make traversal easier and safer. Their fundraising goal is $100,000 this year, after having raised nearly $70,000 last year.

The Howling is a Halloween themed event, with food, fun and much more. There will be a costume contest, and costumes are encouraged regardless. The Howling will host both a silent and a live auction, as well as fundraising games, including a dessert dash, a paddle call and more. The food will be provided by Mission Bistro.

According to Allison, no pets are allowed. She explained it is “a party in support of the animals, but not for the animals.”

The event will run from 5 to 11:30 p.m. on Oct. 18. There are still tickets available, and they are available on the organization website, bitterroothumane.org. The event will be located at 338 McVey Rd, Victor.

“Join us for a howling good time,” said Allison.